a brand plays with fire and provokes Sony with this accessories

What’s the most logical reaction when a tech giant threatens to sue you? If you answered “Recidivate”, maybe you should apply to Dbrand.

Last month, Dbrand distinguished itself by unveiling its Darkplates, a set of black side panels to replace those of the PlayStation 5. After being rejected by Sony, the brand persists and signs with new Darkplates 2.0 … and a double dose of provocation.

The first attempt was already accompanied by a daring promotional campaign. This took Sony directly to task, and made explicit use of the PlayStation brand. Height of the provocation, according to Eurogamer, the group even allowed itself to include a “Go ahead, put us on trial ! ” on its product page since withdrawn.

A solicitation that Sony was pleased to honor to protect its goose that lays the golden eggs. Dbrand was ordered to withdraw his product from the sale, and ended up complying under the threat of a gigantic lawsuit. Because in absolute terms, Dbrand has knowingly infringed on Sony intellectual property, and was therefore playing a dangerous game.

But we should not count on such a troublemaker to mull over his defeat in his corner. Eurogamer thus reveals that the brand has done it again with Darkplates 2.0. And this time, she took care to cut the grass from under the giant’s foot. The PlayStation logo has been conscientiously removed from the product and its documentation. The designers have also taken great care to move away from the original Sony design, which is covered by a patent.





“Checkmate, lawyers.”

But there is no question of keeping a low profile; the brand is beating down on Sony with its new product page, still full of particularly brazen attacks. And it starts with the header, where we can read “Checkmate, lawyers. ” Let’s hope for them that it is not too presumptuous …

And this is just an introduction. The page is riddled with insults to the Korean group. It even has a pretty funny part called “Avoid lawsuits… Thanks, Sony.” For once, we highly recommend that you read this product page; this one might not last long given the context, and the somewhat ceremonious tone is clearly worth the detour.

In the end, Dbrand may play with fire, it must be admitted that the brand is offering itself a great advertising campaign on the back of Sony. Unless this product is just one huge snub from beginning to end. In any case, it will be interesting to observe the new response which promises to be inevitable. See you in a few days or weeks to find out which David or Goliath will emerge victorious from this slightly childish, but very entertaining game.