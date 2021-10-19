A former star of NRJ12 made a suicide attempt and accuses Matthieu Delormeau of having let him go …

In April 2018, in the regional newspaper The Malouin country, Dominique Damien Rehel, known for his participation in various programs on NRJ 12, announced to take over the controls of the Ben ‘s club, a discotheque located in Miniac-Morvan. He then spoke of “attract the widest possible audience. Young and old from Dinan, Saint-Malo and of course around Miniac. There will be a warm decor, a patio set up as a summer garden and music ranging from techno to disco. “ Announcing that his friend Matthieu Delormeau was the godfather of Ben’s Club, the creator of the show Generation mannequin liked to imagine big evenings for its new establishment. But COVID-19 and the health crisis have been there …

The prolonged closure of the nightclub pushed the entrepreneur to the limit. During a first interview on the set of L’Instant De Luxe, he announced last year that he was ruined and on the verge of depression. “I am on a tight budget. The swingers clubs are open! As if they were knitting! Whore brothels are open! And why are we closed? We have nothing left, television for me is on stand-by “, he said before adding: “I’m coming to a point where I have no idea what the future is going to be like, he observes. What do we have to do? DO YOU HAVE TO HANG YOURSELF? “

Dominique Damien-Rehel admits to having tried to end his life





Back a year later at the microphone of Jordan De Luxe, Dominique Damien-Rehel made chilling confessions. “I self-destructed a bit. Not by alcohol but it’s true that I took a lot of drugs“, he confessed before continuing:”I think if it weren’t for Louis, my son, I wouldn’t be here anymore. I didn’t want to anymore. No longer want to live. No more disco, which was a job that I really enjoyed. Everything I did was canceled. I had no more work, nothing. Before summer. I took medicine to leave, to leave, to leave. I wanted to kill myself. I had taken a lot of medication and one day I took too much, I didn’t wake up for two days“, he confided.

By evoking his entourage, Dominique Damien-Rehel spoke of his relationship with Matthieu Delormeau. “I did the mag with him. It’s my friend. He’s been there for me all the time I wish I could hear more from him“, he said.”I don’t have many at the moment and it pains me. I love Matthieu, I love him a lot, but I don’t know why I haven’t heard from him anymore. Nothing happened. It sometimes happens that we go two or even three months without giving each other any news. I sent him messages and it happens that he does not answer because he is busy“, he concluded.

See also: Vianney papa: the baby is born and here is all the information to know!