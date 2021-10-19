A French airship to revolutionize freight transport

The process dates from the 19th century, but a French company is betting on its revival with this LCA60T, a balloon capable of loading and unloading without landing! Its construction will start in 2022.

The first dirigible balloon traveled 28 kilometers from Paris to Élancourt, in… 1852. As the technology of tomorrow, we do better, but we know the old adage: it is in the old pots that… It is the bet of the company French company Flying Whales, which sees in its “flying whale” a future for the transport of goods. Thanks to a new process, the balloon does not need to land to load and then unload the freight. No more landing areas to build and, above all, the possibility of reaching inaccessible areas. In addition, at a time when air transport seeks to reduce its carbon footprint, this airship offers incomparable performance.

Paris Match. Why bet on a process that is over 100 years old?

Sébastien Bougon. To finance a 450 million euro program, you need certainty on the market. However, the Flying Whales LCA60T was first designed to meet a need: to collect more wood in areas that are difficult to access without creating new routes. Sometimes the helicopter hour costs more than the price of wood. Not to mention the environmental damage. This is how the project was born.

“ A helicopter can transport 5 tonnes at a time, we can transport 60 tonnes at a time

“

What else will you be carrying?

With our partners, 75% French – (Air Liquide, Bouygues, ADP, etc.) and 25% Quebecois -, we know that wood is not a big market. On the other hand, the transport of bulky material, such as the blades of wind turbines, is. Rather than using three exceptional convoys, our balloon will make one trip and deliver to the site. It is even a sector where the airship is cheaper than road transport. Another possible segment is high voltage pylons. A helicopter can carry 5 tonnes at a time, we can carry 60 tonnes at a time. Another market: that of containers to deliver to underserved areas. Indonesia, for example, is made up of a thousand islands, not all of which have an airport.

When will it enter commercial service?

We will build the first one in 2022. The first flights will take place in 2023, and it will take two years of qualifying from 2024. So, hopefully in 2026.

How many are you going to build?

We are going to deploy three sites: the Bordeaux region, Quebec and Asia, to build 150 machines over ten years.

How much will a copy cost?

We are like Airbus and Air France at the same time: we build the machine and we create the links. Taking this into account, each LCA60T will cost around 25 million euros. It is ten times cheaper than a plane, which itself requires an airport.

Are you sure that a machine slower than a car is the future of air travel?

Sergei Brin, co-founder of Google, has embarked on a similar project. Americans too. The English as well. It is not a coincidence…