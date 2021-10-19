A GOTY edition on November 18 for Flight Simulator – News

The six World Updates and the six simulation updates will of course be there, to illustrate all the improvements made since the initial launch and its port to consoles last summer. The content of the GOTY edition includes 5 new aircraft such as the Boeing F / A-18 Super Hornet, a military jet that will not wait for the expansion Top Gun: Maverick in the spring to be taken in hand, but also the VoloCity, the Pilatus PC-6 Porter, the CubCrafters NX Cub and the Aviat Pitts Special S1S.

Eight additional airports will benefit from reality-based modeling, namely Leipzig / Halle Airport (EDDP), Allgäu Airport Memmingen (EDJA) and Kassel Airport (EDVK) in Germany, Lugano (LSZA), Zurich (LSZH) terminals ) and Lucerne (LSZO) in Switzerland, and the Patrick Space Force Base (KCOF) and Marine Corps Air Station Miramar (KNKX) in the United States. While flying across the Atlantic, 545 American airports will be entitled to an upgrade.

New cities will also benefit from photogrammetry reproduction, with Platinum card holders flying over Helsinki (Finland), Freiburg (Germany), Brighton, Derby, Eastbourne, Newcastle and Nottingham (United Kingdom) and finally Utrecht (The Netherlands). New features such as an updated weather system, early access for DirectX 12 and a developer mode replay system will also be integrated, plus 14 new tutorials for learning bushflights (aboard an Icon A5) and the IFR (at the controls of a Cessna 172).