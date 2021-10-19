A GOTY edition on November 18 for Flight Simulator – News

The six World Updates and the six simulation updates will of course be there, to illustrate all the improvements made since the initial launch and its port to consoles last summer. The content of the GOTY edition includes 5 new aircraft such as the Boeing F / A-18 Super Hornet, a military jet that will not wait for the expansion Top Gun: Maverick in the spring to be taken in hand, but also the VoloCity, the Pilatus PC-6 Porter, the CubCrafters NX Cub and the Aviat Pitts Special S1S.
Eight additional airports will benefit from reality-based modeling, namely Leipzig / Halle Airport (EDDP), Allgäu Airport Memmingen (EDJA) and Kassel Airport (EDVK) in Germany, Lugano (LSZA), Zurich (LSZH) terminals ) and Lucerne (LSZO) in Switzerland, and the Patrick Space Force Base (KCOF) and Marine Corps Air Station Miramar (KNKX) in the United States. While flying across the Atlantic, 545 American airports will be entitled to an upgrade.
New cities will also benefit from photogrammetry reproduction, with Platinum card holders flying over Helsinki (Finland), Freiburg (Germany), Brighton, Derby, Eastbourne, Newcastle and Nottingham (United Kingdom) and finally Utrecht (The Netherlands). New features such as an updated weather system, early access for DirectX 12 and a developer mode replay system will also be integrated, plus 14 new tutorials for learning bushflights (aboard an Icon A5) and the IFR (at the controls of a Cessna 172).
If the price of this GOTY edition remains to be determined for non-Game Pass subscribers, we already know that the Reno Air Races: Expansion Pack and Reno Air Races: Full Collection extensions dedicated to multi-aerobatics will appear on the same day, at respective prices of € 19.99 and € 59.99. Designed as an entry point, the Expansion Pack includes the online multiplayer experience and four aircraft that are the North American T-6 Texan, the North American P-51 Mustang, the Aero L-39 Albatros and the Aviat Pitts Special S1S.
The complete collection grows to 40 officially licensed aircraft, including 10 North American P-51 Mustangs, 10 North American T-6 Texans, 10 Aero L-39 Albatros’, and 10 Aviat Pitts Special S1S. Famous “Gold” champions like Miss America, Strega, Voodoo, Baron’s Revenge, Radial Velocity, Six-Cat, American Spirit and Pipsqueak, as well as many high level pilots have lent themselves to the game.