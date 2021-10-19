a hydrogen grenadier thanks to Hyundai

When your name is Ineos and you have nearly $ 100 billion in sales, you can easily afford to diversify your activities. This is why the boss, Jim Ratcliffe, took the liberty of launching his car brand, which will soon deliver the first copies of Grenadier in France and around the world. But a second part of Ineos’ plan has just been unveiled.

We sensed it on the occasion of the presentation of Grenadier in the Alps, the brand was preparing a coup. Without pulling all the lines out of the nose of the person in charge for France, he had nevertheless confided to us that Ineos had in the boxes a variant with a different engine.





This is now confirmed with the officialization of the Hydrogen Grenadier. For this, the British brand will rely on a partnership signed with Hyundai, which already has fuel cells. And as long as it is, Ineos will not stop there since as a true energy specialist, the English group is also announcing an investment of two billion euros to develop carbon-free “green” hydrogen in Europe. Three production sites are already planned in Germany, Norway and Belgium, and others will emerge, notably in France, where Ineos has a site near Martigues.