a Lille supporter sentenced to eight months in prison

If all the investigations opened following the violence during the match between RC Lens and LOSC, on Saturday, September 18, are not yet closed, the first judicial part of the North derby was held on Monday at the court of Bethune.

Arrested following the throwing of a siege that injured a CRS, a 27-year-old resident of Auchy-les-Mines, Lille supporter and member of the Ultras DVE since this season, was tried for “Violence aggravated by three circumstances (with a weapon, in a sports arena and on a person holding public authority) followed by incapacity not exceeding eight days” and “destruction of property belonging to others”. Placed under judicial control on September 20, it is free that he returned before the judges of Bethune. And without his LOSC jersey this time.

“Euphoria, the group effect”

He was caught on camera by the stadium, throwing a seat he broke with kicks. A siege which touched, and injured a leg, a CRS deployed with his colleagues at the time of the invasion of the ground by the Lensois supporters. ” You got caught, but others didn’t get caught »Recognizes the president. It was therefore alone that he faced the tribunal … Admitting ” a stupid gesture “, The Alcicquois believes that” the nervousness took over », Explaining to have received since the beginning of the match goblets filled with beer, objects and insults. He puts his gesture on the account of ” euphoria, group effect »But specifies that he did not think« never touch anyone “. He who only lived in Bollaert for his second trip is lucid: “ I will find it normal to have a stadium ban “.

Banned from stadium for 18 months

A sentence that did not fail to request the prosecutor: for 18 months, ban from going to the Mauroy and Bollaert stadiums and to the RCL and LOSC training centers, with obligation to check in at the police station at half-time of the matches. Not to mention the ten months suspended prison sentence. ” Everyone deplored that we could not go to matches with confinement, it had to be a party, she explains. There, the clubs are penalized, the other supporters are penalized, that is not normal “.





The judges sentenced the Alcacois to eight months suspended prison sentence and issued a stadium ban for 18 months. He is forbidden to go to the surroundings and in the Mauroy and Bollaert stadiums for Ligue 1 matches and he will have to check in at the Béthune police station during LOSC L1 matches.