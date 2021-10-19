a man in custody

Protective measures were taken after the discovery of a photo of Samuel Paty in the letterbox of the two professors.

A man was taken into custody today as part of the investigation into death threats received by a couple of teachers in Marseille, the prosecution said in the evening. At this stage of the investigation, it appears that the facts have no connection with the profession of the victims.

“ At this stage, we must neither instrumentalize nor use this case “. Marion Chopinet (SNES FSU) summarizes the general state of mind reigning in Marseille, 24 hours after the announcement of death threats made against a couple of teachers. The colleagues of the two professors “ are not terrified when they go to class, especially since we have not had any reports of any incident in high schools or colleges during the tribute to Samuel Paty », Continues the trade unionist, who wishes to emphasize the responsiveness of the rectorate. Protective measures were in fact taken as soon as the complaint was filed.

Read alsoIn Conflans, a year after the assassination of Samuel Paty, concern remains keen

The first facts date back to September 8, 2021, a week after the start of the school year. Teachers at two different colleges, husband and wife, discover a photo of Samuel Paty in their home mailbox. They immediately went to the neighboring police station, located in the southern districts of the Marseille city, to file a complaint. Four days later, a typed letter reaches them by post. “You are going to die”, can one read in particular on the sheet.





October 16, anniversary of Samuel Paty’s assassination, a third missive is found, with new threats: “Last days […] next week you will die ”. The victims immediately file a second complaint “for death threats in writing”.

SEE ALSO – Insults, threats: “98 incidents noted»In schools during the tribute to Samuel Paty

Case taken “very seriously”

Police sources assure that this case was taken “ very seriously ” from the start. A classic analysis work has in particular been undertaken on the documents. According to a police officer (who is not in charge of this investigation), the fact that there has not yet been an arrest in an investigation deemed to be a priority and sensitive means that “ whoever makes these threats has taken precautions and that the mails are not exploitable. Or that the letters have spoken, but there is no correlation with fingerprints or DNA in the files “.

Read alsoValence: a father in custody after having supported his son who shouted “Allah Akbar” during a tribute to Samuel Paty

Still according to this specialist, the investigation carried out is broad-spectrum and not specifically targeted at a terrorist threat. What confirms Dominique Laurens, the prosecutor of the Republic of Marseille.