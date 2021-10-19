a new Dembélé grows at Stade Rennais

Zapping Goal! Football club FC Barcelona, ​​Stade Rennais: the figures of Ousmane Dembélé’s career

Kamaldeen Sulemana in the footsteps of Ousmane Dembélé. The young Ghanaian striker (19 years and 8 months) became this weekend the youngest player to reach the 4-goal mark with the Stade Rennais jersey since Ousmane Dembélé (18 years and 8 months) thanks to his boss. work registered this Sunday in Metz.

Services in Ligue 1 which even panics his own teammates like Jonas Martin. “Kamaldeen Sulemana? it’s a crack. He’s a player like there aren’t many in the teams. He is capable of creating situations on his own, there is no need for many people around him, ”declared the Rennes midfielder (comments reported by Ouest-France). With such performances, there is no doubt that the striker arrived this summer from FC Nordsjaelland (Danish D1) for 15 million euros, is likely to attract the eyes of big European teams.

Kamaldeen Sulemana (19 years and 8 months) becomes the youngest player to score his 4th goal with the @Rennais Stadium in @ Ligue1UberEats from Ousmane Dembélé (18 years and 8 months) on January 16, 2016. @PSSportsFR #FCMSRFC

