A Nîmes Olympique footballer in custody for using underage prostitutes

A footballer from Nîmes Olympique could be referred this Tuesday, October 19 after the end of his custody at the Nîmes police station.

The man, whose name has not been revealed, is questioned by the police of the Departmental Security for having resorted to underage prostitutes during a square game that would have occurred during this weekend, October 16 and 17.

After the theft of his Audi Q3

The case would have emerged with the filing of a complaint by this football player who reported the theft of his Audi Q3 to the police.





The police investigations would have made it possible to go back to two 17 year old women and the take into custody for their participation in the flight of the Audi Q3.

But if they partially acknowledged their involvement in the theft of the car, they also indicated to have participated in a fine game with the football player.

An open investigation

The age of young women led the Nîmes prosecutor’s office to open an investigation into the use of prostitution of minors.

What led the departmental security of Gard to be placed in police custody this 25 year old soccer player. According to our information, the man would have admitted his involvement in the alleged facts.

He could be presented to a magistrate of the judicial court of Nîmes this Tuesday afternoon when the hearings will be completed at the Nîmes police station.