a police officer from the BAC recounts his intervention at the Bataclan

The trial of the attacks of November 13, 2015 in Paris continues with several highlights on Tuesday, October 19. At the helm among the victims and civil parties present at the Bataclan on the evening of the tragedy, the first police officers who entered the concert hall to provide assistance to the victims and interrupt the murderous course of the terrorists. Michel is one of these BAC police officers who intervened on the night of November 13, 2015.

On the evening of the attacks, he responded when one of his superiors, commissioner, demanded their support after having neutralized one of the Bataclan terrorists.

“He said to us’ guys we have to go, they are killing everyone, we don’t know where they are, we don’t know how many there are, we have to go.” Michel, BAC policeman, at franceinfo

“We’re starting to progress. I’m second behind the heavy shield. I have a heavy bulletproof vest, heavy helmet, shotgun, submachine gun etc.”, he continues. “The rhythm is set from the start, shards of glass, bodies everywhere littering the ground, I still take the time to send a short text to my family, ‘I love you’, just in case, and when I’m home it’s 10:30 p.m. “

Before the bulk of the intervention units, the BRI the RAID, Michel and his colleagues are the first to enter the concert hall. “I push open the swinging door, bodies on the ground, gunshot wounds, pools of blood … I hear a small moan to my right. I pull the body. It was a woman who had hugged a child in his arms with earmuffs on his ears. It blocked me. It’s my teammate who picks it up, puts it next to the column and takes it out of the building “, he explains.

The last suicide bombers have already locked themselves in with hostages. The BAC comes to the aid of the wounded. “We start asking victims to stand up. We are insulted by people who tell us ‘hurry up! What are you doing?’ They raise their hands and gradually we take them into account “, details the policeman.

“I am also an Army Reservist”, specifies Michel who then knows how to use the right gestures, “compression bandage, tourniquet tourniquet”, “to be able to stop the hemorrhages as a priority. I find myself sorting out. It’s war medicine”, according to him.

“We also wear our Bataclan.” Michel, BAC policeman, at franceinfo

Six years later, these BAC police officers like Michel say they have been ignored by the story of the November 13 attacks. “We also wear our Bataclan, said Michel. We also need it, to be able to pass our demons because at some point we pass for ‘mythos’. Today, being recognized already shows that we were committed, risking our lives. What we want is to restore the chronology. We need to exist too and that’s part of our reconstruction. ”





In total, they will be 19 civil parties of the night BAC in this case. Four of them will speak on Tuesday, October 19 to recount their experiences as a first-time police officer at the Bataclan.