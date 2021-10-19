a pupil shouts “Allah Akbar”, his father threatens the direction of the college

Friday, October 15, a 5th year student shouted “Allahou Akbar” during a minute of silence organized in a college in Valence, in tribute

to Samuel Paty. The 11-year-old student was then “led to reflect on his behavior” and “himself offered to apologize to his teacher and his comrades”, indicates the rectorate of the academy of Grenoble in a press release.

The father is known to the police

The child was, however, given a warning and his father, a 43-year-old security guard, was warned by phone. During the interview, he “congratulated his son’s behavior”, then insulted and threatened the management of the company for the first time. middle School, according to the prosecution. This Monday, the man entered the establishment and reiterated his words “even more sharply, going so far as to pronounce death threats”, according to the rectorate. The police were then alerted and the student’s father arrested.





During a search of his home, investigators discovered “a bible, two Salafist books, a nunchaku, a saber, a cane-sword as well as the sum of 11,500 euros”, indicates the public prosecutor in Valencia, Alex Perrin, in a press release. The custody of the father, known to the police and justice for old facts, has been extended. A psychiatric expertise is in progress.