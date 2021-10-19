a safety problem leaves more than half of the metro trains at the platform

A Washington subway train, December 17, 2020. TOM BRENNER / REUTERS

Target of recurring criticism, the Washington metro abruptly withdrew from circulation on Monday, October 18 in the morning, more than half of its trains, following a derailment that could have had dramatic consequences.

“We apologize for the longer waits than expected”, the Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority tweeted on Monday (WMATA), the agency that took this radical decision under pressure from the US office in charge of transport safety, the NTSB.

The situation looks bitter for the hundreds of thousands of users of this underground network, the busiest in the United States after New York, serving the federal capital and its suburbs, extending over the states of Virginia and from Maryland.





Recently, a car with a train derailed, without causing any injuries, but justifying the opening of an official investigation. This made it possible to identify a design defect in the axles, leading to derailments.

Inspections have identified no less than thirty-nine examples of this defect this year, even if the cars of the trains concerned, manufactured by the Japanese company Kawasaki, are the most recent to equip the network.

748 cars temporarily stopped

The derailment “Could have caused a catastrophic event”, insisted Jennifer Homendy, the boss of the NTSB, in a press conference Monday. In total, no less than 748 cars have been temporarily stopped, pending the result of additional expertise.

Criticized for its delays and malfunctions, the Washington metro is often cited as an emblematic example of underinvestment affecting the infrastructure sector in the United States. A priority national project for President Joe Biden, who has not yet succeeded in passing his colossal bill on the subject.

The Washington subway had suffered a serious accident in January 2015: a train was found flooded with smoke in a tunnel in the heart of the capital. A woman was killed and more than 80 people were injured in this tragedy which had ended in ruining the reputation of the network.