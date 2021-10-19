A short outage affected SFR and Orange customers, the “problem is solved” say the operators

A blackout was in progress on Tuesday, October 19 for a little over two hours, and it concerned customers of operators Orange and SFR. Several Internet users alerted Franceinfo at the end of the morning, evoking difficulties in making or receiving calls from an Orange phone. Questioned by franceinfo, the press services of the two operators ensure that “companies are working on it to understand the problem”. Shortly before 1 p.m., the two operators assured that “the incident is resolved”.





This “technical concern”, which started “at 10:10 am”, concerned “calls from SFR mobile to Orange mobile and international calls to Orange mobile”. “The cause of this failure, which comes from Orange, is not clearly identified” at this stage, learned franceinfo from the same source. Orange and SFR worked together to put an end to this outage. After this incident, “Orange remains mobilized to ensure that the network is stable”.