A successful project to seduce Zinedine Zidane

Free as air since his departure from Real Madrid last season, Zinedine Zidane is the most experienced and successful technician in the current market. Enough for all clubs to woo him and hope to see him lift new trophies under their color. Among them, a contender stands out and seems to take the lead: Manchester United.

Eager to have a coach to match his ambitions and his workforce, Manchester United has placed high hopes in Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. Despite everything, the Norwegian seems to have reached his glass ceiling and his performances at the head of the club disappoint both in the Premier League and in the Champions League. If Cristiano Ronaldo has already expressed his dissatisfaction, the management is also starting to boil and the future of the Mancunian technician hangs by a thread. According to the Spanish press, the leaders of the Reds Devils have already approached Zinedine Zidane in order to make him the new Alex Ferguson. A project that would appeal to the Frenchman who has already refused Newcastle’s offers. The arrival of Cristiano Ronaldo and Raphaël Varane in the Mancunian workforce could tip the scales.