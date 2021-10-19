a teenager sentenced to 14 years in prison for the murder of her mother

The scales of justice (illustration) – AFP

A 16-year-old girl was sentenced Saturday evening in Pointe-à-Pitre to 14 years in prison for the assassination of her mother in July 2020 in Baie-Mahault, the Pointe-à-Pitre prosecutor’s office said on Sunday, confirming a local media information.

At the end of a four-day closed-door trial, the teenager, aged 15 at the time of the facts, was sentenced to “14 years in prison”, confirmed Patrick Desjardins, public prosecutor in Pointe -à-Pitre.

A “file of dizzying complexity”

Before the children’s court ruling in criminal matters, the deputy prosecutor Marie-Eve Brunet had required 15 years in this “file of dizzying complexity”, according to the same source. The defense unsuccessfully pleaded the accidental act.





On July 6, 2020, the 48-year-old victim was fatally injured by a bullet in the neck in her car when she had parked in the parking lot of the Destreland shopping center in Baie-Mahault, one of the most large of the archipelago.

The first elements collected on the spot had suggested a suicide attempt but the investigation was quickly directed towards the young girl who accompanied her mother that day.

The President of the Bar Roland Ezelin, lawyer for the father of the victim, civil party, said he was “surprised” by this decision. “The qualification could have turned into manslaughter and the penalty reduced,” he said.

An accident?

Underlining the school career of “an extremely brilliant young girl”, Me Jenny Morvan, defense lawyer announced to AFP her intention to appeal.

“The decision is excessive insofar as all the elements of the file suggest that it is indeed an accident,” she said.

From corroborating sources, the prosecution stressed that the teenager had “tried” the weapon at home before the facts and had called her mother’s sister to tell her that the latter had “suicidal thoughts”. Incarcerated since the facts, the teenager remains in detention.

Original article published on BFMTV.com