a vast study on the exposure of local residents is launched, the CIVB fears “a major bias”

By Sudouest.fr with AFP

Posted on 10/19/2021 at 6:31 am

Updated on 10/19/2021 at 6:03 p.m.

The national health security agency and Public Health France will follow through August 2022 3,350 participants to assess whether the inhabitants of wine-growing areas are more exposed to pesticides

Relations are sometimes strained between winegrowers and their neighborhood around the use of pesticides: to establish an “objective photograph” of the risks of exposure, public agencies are launching this Tuesday, October 19, a study of unprecedented scope.

With “PestiRiv”, the national health security agency (Anses) and Public Health France (SpF) will monitor some 3,350 voluntary participants until August 2022 to assess whether the inhabitants of wine-growing areas are more particularly exposed to pesticides. The participants, ages 3 to 79, were drawn from INSEE databases in six regions with some of the main vineyards: Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes, Bourgogne-Franche-Comté, Grand Est, New Aquitaine, Occitanie, Provence-Alpes-Côte d’Azur.

They are spread over 250 study areas reflecting the various local situations, and reside in wine-growing areas (less than 500 meters from vines and more than 1,000 meters from other crops) or more than 1,000 meters from any crop. , in order to facilitate comparisons.

All will be subject to biological monitoring (urine or hair samples, etc.) and environmental monitoring (ambient air sensors, samples of water or vegetables from the kitchen garden, etc.). Professional exposure, eating habits or domestic uses will also be scrutinized, as well as the methods of cultivation of nearby vineyards. It will thus be a question of “integrating all the possible exposure routes”, over a period of time including periods of frequent treatment and others less, explains Sébastien Denys, CEO of SpF’s occupational health and environment.

An experimental phase was carried out in 2019 in Grand-Est and New Aquitaine in order to finalize the protocol, validated by a Scientific Council. The multidisciplinary study will also have a monitoring body, with the participation of professional organizations or NGOs. In total, several million samples will have to be analyzed, for results expected in 2024 and which should allow “to objectify if there is an overexposure” of neighboring populations and to “understand why and how, in order to give all the information. levers for action ”, underlines Ohri Yamada, head of phytopharmacovigilance at ANSES.





This “scientific rigor” in the implementation of the study aims to guard against criticism while this sensitive subject has already led to trials, even physical tensions, in certain regions, explain the organizers. Viticulture is particularly concerned because it consists of “perennial crops with relatively high treatment frequencies and a strong interweaving between the habitat and the vines”, underlines Jean-Luc Volatier, of the risk assessment department of ANSES. .

A study that makes people cringe in Bordeaux

In particular, PestiRiv makes people cringe in the Bordeaux region. The interprofession informed, in a letter from its president to the prefect, dated October 1, revealed by Le Monde, that it “will not accompany this approach, neither with the Gironde wine companies, nor with the mayors of the communes concerned”, unless Public Health France and ANSES reassure it on several points.

The Interprofessional Council of Bordeaux Wines (CIVB) regrets, among other things, a “lack of transparency” on the feedback from an experimental phase carried out in 2019 in New Aquitaine as well as “the disparity in the location of samples, with more half of the study that would take place in Gironde ”. He sees “this focus on the Bordeaux vineyard” as “a major bias in the protocol” and “does not want Bordeaux to once again be the shield behind which other French vineyards can take shelter”.

The CIVB is also not “convinced” that SpF and ANSES, “once the analysis and dissemination work has been carried out, will make the necessary educational and contradictory effort to avoid hasty conclusions and ignoring all scientific rigor ”.

A position that Béatrice de François, the PS mayor of Parempuyre (Gironde), at the gates of the Médoc, does not understand. “It’s a shame that they (the CIVB) are stepping in like this, they would have every interest in supporting this study and the change in practices”, explains to AFP this mayor, who had issued a decree in 2019 banning plant protection products “less than 100 m from any dwelling or public space”, annulled by administrative justice.

According to Ms. de François, who recalls that pesticides do not only concern viticulture but agriculture in general, “a real neutral scientific study” like PestiRiv, “over a somewhat long period, on children and adults”, will be “interesting”.