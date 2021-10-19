a woman killed by French soldiers during an anti-terrorist operation

The events took place during a “reconnaissance mission in an area where elements of an armed terrorist group had been detected”.

A woman was “neutralized” by French soldiers of the Barkhane force, in Mali, Monday, October 18, during a “reconnaissance mission in an area where elements of an armed terrorist group had been detected, east of Gossi“, indicates this Tuesday in a statement the general staff of the armies. The body of this woman, which was not identified, was buried.

This “battle group” French “accompanied a Malian unit”. During this mission, “two individuals on a motorbike” were first “detected”. “In sight of French and Malian soldiers”, they have “abandoned the motorbike and repositioned themselves in a wood”. “Abandoned assault rifle, ammunition and a military bag” were “discovered near the motorcycle”.





The soldiers then “initiated the pursuit of one of the two individuals in the wood”. “Four warning shots” have been “made to stop the latter”, without success. “As an overdraft approached, the individual turned sharply towards a soldier who applied neutralization fire. The soldiers then joined the position of the neutralized individual and discovered that it was ‘a woman”, can we also read in this document.

“The commander of the Barkhane force has initiated a command investigation to clarify the exact course of the events and to have full insight into this combat action”, specifies the ministry.