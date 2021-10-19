a woman raped on a train under the eyes of witnesses

On October 13, in the US state of Pennsylvania, a woman was raped on a train for 8 minutes. Witnesses present in the wagon attended the scene, without ever intervening.

Pennsylvania is in shock. On Wednesday October 13, in a Southeastern Pennsylvania Transportation Authority (Septa) train, a woman was raped for 8 long minutes, reports The Independent. Several witnesses attended the scene but no one tried to help the victim, whose fate was nevertheless obvious to all.

It all starts around 11 p.m. on Wednesday, October 13. A woman, whose identity has not been revealed, quietly waits for the Market Frankford Line train she took to arrive in Upper Darby town. Suddenly a man walks up and sits down next to her to initiate a conversation. She rejects his advances and the man becomes aggressive. He therefore decides to sexually assault her, under the electronic eye of a camera and the biological eyes of several human beings. And this is what shocked America.





The possibility of collective action

According to surveillance cameras, the rape lasted at least 8 minutes. But no one intervened. For Timothy Bernhards, Police Commissioner of Upper Darby, there was however the possibility of collective action against the aggressor despite the low number of people in the wagon. “I have no words for it. I just can’t imagine seeing what you see with your own eyes, seeing what this woman was going through, without stepping in to help her,” he told the local media.

It was ultimately an employee of the train company who reported the assault by dialing 911, the emergency number in the United States. This call provoked the intervention of the transport agents of the Septa, who arrested the rapist before the police took over to place him in detention. The images captured by the train’s camera are sufficient to indict him for rape, which does not prevent the police from looking for witnesses. The victim was taken care of by a nearby hospital.

