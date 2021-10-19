Access to the port of Degrad-des-Cannes and the Sara depots blocked this morning

Since about 5 am this morning, activists have, at the initiative of the UTG, blocked access to the Grand Port Maritime as well as to the Sara depots at DDC and Kourou. These are four buses, which were requisitioned to obstruct the various passages in the port of Rémire-Montjoly.

If the blocking method surprises, Xavier Nelson, communications officer for the Caravan for Freedom movement clarified the situation: “we have members of the UTG, the majority union in Guyana, in all trades and in all companies. We therefore necessarily have drivers with us who were able to help us carry out this action.”.

The activists specify all the same that those who work at SARA were able to go inside if they wished. The aim is above all to prevent the passage of tankers, which supply gas stations.

If Yannick Xavier, Secretary General of the UTG is to meet Gabriel Serville this afternoon to discuss the subject, some of the activists on the spot explained that they are “ready to stay on site for a week or as long as needed if needed”.

Following this operation, the Prefecture was forced to announce that the service stations will close until Wednesday “due to potential fuel shortage”.





