Adam Silver sends a clear message to Kyrie Irving

Kyrie Irving is going to be the big absentee from the NBA’s resumption next night. Unfortunately, nothing nobody has yet convinced the leader of the Brooklyn Nets to be vaccinated against Covid-19 and therefore to be reinstated full time in the New York group. During his visit to the media on Monday, Adam Silver brought up Kyrie’s case.

The league boss does not have the power, nor the inclination, to make it easy for “Uncle Drew” in terms of legislation. On the other hand, he knows that an NBA with Kyrie Irving is necessarily a little more attractive.

“In all honesty, I really hope Kyrie, despite what he may think of the vaccination, finally decides to get the shot. I would love to see him play this season and I want to see the Brooklyn Nets be in the game. full”, said Silver.



By the way, the former right-hand man of David Stern confirmed that he did not expect health policy in New York state – the one that prevents Kyrie Irving from playing at home without being vaccinated – to evolve in near future.

If Kyrie wants to play basketball in the near future, he has only two options: get vaccinated or be traded in a franchise that does not operate in New York or San Francisco, with the possibility that other states also adopt this position …

Kyrie Irving vs. Ben Simmons, it’s no and no more