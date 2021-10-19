After Paris – Leipzig (3-2) – PSG notes: A hero named Mbappé, Kimpembe drowned

From our special correspondent at the Parc des Princes,

Keylor Navas: 5

For his return to the cage, he did not have time to think about it and saved Paris from the start (4th, 7th). He was assisted by Marquinhos (26th) then by his post (27th) during the strong period of Leipzig. But he can do absolutely nothing the German goals, let down by his defense. At the end of the match, he did not hesitate to give air with a well-felt aerial game (78th).

In short: Irreproachable but two goals in the bag.

Achraf Hakimi: 5.5

He who systematically abuses his direct opponents will have been frankly discreet. Some technical inaccuracies will have come to parasitize a score where his complicity with Lionel Messi clearly did not jump out. On the German equalizer, he leaves Angelino alone behind his back (27th). However, he has the canes to snatch a penalty at the very end of the match (90th).

In short: A last climb that saves a messy part.

Marquinhos: 6

Of all the Parisian defenders, he is the one who most tried to stay the course despite the squalls. Late in certain interventions (14th) or taken by the German engagement (42nd), he saved the house on a rescue of which he has the secret (26th). His long game will have offered some effective outings to PSG. Without him, Paris would have rocked a little more… That is to say.

In short: Captain to the tips of his nails.

Presnel Kimpembe: 3

A part spent in suffering. Not helped by a Nuno Mendes often too high, “Presko” was almost systematically dominated in the duel against André Silva (27th) and is directly involved in the two goals conceded by PSG. On the first, he fails to make up for his delay initiated at the start of the action (28th). On the second, he lets Mukiele slip behind his back (57th). Faced with his friend Nkunku, he was often on the heels. Switching to 3 defenders per hour of play saved him from total drowning.

Nuno Mendes: 4

Nuno Mendes has personality and his initiative in the face of the lack of Parisian movement will have demonstrated his nerve (14th, 38th). But its very high position weakened the Parisian building without its offensive contribution justifying so much imbalance. If Kimpembe has suffered so much, if Gueye has been so discreet, it is partly his doing.

In short: A talent yet to be tactically polished.

Ander Herrera: 4.5

As usual, the Spaniard struggled to offer solutions to his team and compensate when necessary. A few well-felt openings were to be credited to him at the start of the match, but he quickly fell into line, suffering in the face of German aggression. Offensively, he has lost the fluidity of the start of the season and it is his entire performance that suffers.

In short: Far too neutral.

Replaced by Georginio Wijnaldum (60th), at the origin of several ball returns, including the one leading to the penalty missed by Mbappé.





Marco Verratti: 3.5

His match started with a dangerous ball loss leading to the first action of the match (4th). It was the symbol of a game gone upside down where the “Little Owl” never knew how to find the magic seen against City. The German pressing suffocated him and his lost balls multiplied. Offensively, he will also have known a lot of waste even if it is his breakthrough that wakes Paris (54th). It has often complicated life, and that of PSG with it.

In short: Unrecognizable.

Idrissa Gueye: 4

Aligned in a position where his pressing must be a Parisian weapon, he will have run a lot in the void this Tuesday, suffering rather from German pressure. He concedes a dangerous foul (48th) but is also guilty of letting go of Mukiele on the second German goal (57th). Attentive also to cover the high positioning of Nuno Mendes. Offensively, he was too discreet.

In short: We didn’t recognize him …

Replaced by Danilo Pereira (60th) who brought his size and his taste for combat in the central axis.

Lionel Messi: 6

He always has as much magic at the end of his foot and, by sequences (6th, 55th), we feasted on his facilities with the swelling. But he will have gone through the first period like a ghost, stuck to a right side that he should leave more. It is also in the axis that he equalizes after a service from Mbappé. His panenka (67th) is as beautiful as it is effective to allow PSG to ensure the three points.

In short: A double that saves PSG and hides a still unequal match.

Kylian Mbappé: 8

From his first ball, he announced the color: an acceleration that saved Paris nearly 40 meters. Without him, no salvation. He took care of everything, like a grown-up. Left like a rocket on the Parisian transition, he makes perfect use of Draxler’s call to open the scoring (9th). It is again he who serves Messi on the 2-2 goal (67th) before causing the penalty to win with a lot of speed and a little skill (74th). Otherwise, he will have done everything well, between well-felt discounts (32nd), mind-boggling vivacity (45th) and taking depth which will have made the German defense suffer martyrdom. His missed penalty (90th) barely spoils an XXL match.

In short: Mbappé-Dépendance is gaining even more depth.

Julian Draxler: 5

It’s often the same story: its technical facilities make you want to see more. And yet … He misses a first opportunity on caviar from Ander Herrera (6th) before gradually fading away. His complicity with Nuno Mendes will have been limited and his contribution still timid. Useful at the end of the match due to his ability to keep the ball.

In short: As always, we expect a lot more.

Replaced by Thilo Kherer (90th).

