Agnès Jaoui mother: her two children suffer from the same handicap

Happy birthday Agnès Jaoui! The actress, who has been extremely discreet for many months – undoubtedly terribly marked by the death of her former companion Jean-Pierre Bacri – celebrates her 57th birthday. She should enjoy a good cake with her relatives, starting with her children.

In 2008, while she was still in a relationship with the late actor of Sense of celebration, she finds herself becoming a mother through adoption. Urgently called to go to Brazil, she welcomes two children into her life. “I was called to Brazil for the adoption of my two children. This process is so long that when the time is right, you have to go immediately (…) They were not babies (…) and it is wonderful for all of us.“, she said to the site of The Dispatch. Children from the same siblings now aged 20 and 18. A boy named Loran and a girl named Lorannie.





Agnès Jaoui, not very talkative about her children, had however had the opportunity to reveal that they both suffer from the same handicap, during an interview with JDD in 2020, while Emmanuel Macron launched his great plan for the rights of people with disabilities. “I was incredibly ignorant about ‘dys’ disorders until I encountered them with my children. ‘They don’t make an effort,’ I told myself, seeing it as a bad student excuse. In reality, the brain of ‘dys’ works differently. They compensate with more effort“, she said then, revealing this unrecognized disorder.

And the actress explains that her children’s difficulties began with learning to read, initially believing that the problem was that French was not their mother tongue. “It took one to two years to get the diagnosis, by multiplying the procedures with teachers often as little informed as me, with a speech therapist. My son and daughter are ‘multi-dys’. Despite progress, it remains an obstacle course. You must register with the Departmental House for the Disabled. Some wanted to dissuade me, fearing to stigmatize them. As a child, we do not want to assume the label ‘disabled’, especially when it is not visible. Contempt remains immense“, added the star.