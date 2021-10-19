Airbus concludes an agreement to renew the fleet of this national company

Toulouse news See my news

Airbus has reached a preliminary agreement with the airline AZAL to renew its fleet, which is made up, in part, of Airbus A319s (pictured). (© Airbus / C. Brinkmann)

Airbus and Azerbaijan Airlines (AZAL) are negotiating. Wednesday, October 13, 2021, Jahangir Asgarov, the president of the national airline of Azerbaijan, met Sergey Nedbaylo, the regional sales manager of Airbus for Eastern and Northern Europe. The two men reached a preliminary agreement for a order for 20 planes.





Towards an order for 20 Airbus planes?

This agreement aims to renew the AZAL fleet by the year 2030. If the transaction is concluded, Airbus could supply up to 20 new generation aircraft ( A320neo and A321neo) to replace its four A319s and six A320s.

On its website, Azerbaijan Airlines indicates that the two sides have “tentatively agreed to prepare proposals for the acquisition of these planes, which will then be submitted for consideration by the supervisory board” of the airline.

Another deal concludes with Boeing

The day after this interview with Airbus, Jahangir Asgarov also met a delegation from the American aircraft manufacturer. Boeing. Here again, a new preliminary agreement was reached for the order of new Boeing 787 Dreamliner by 2030.

These aircraft would replace the current Boeing 757, Boeing 767 and Airbus A340 in AZAL’s fleet.

