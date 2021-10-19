AirPods: Apple revamps its best-selling wireless headphones

You should not rely only on their shape which gives an impression of déjà vu. Announced during Apple’s 2nd autumnal keynote, the AirPods 3 are based in part on their seductive elders, the AirPods Pro. Shorter rods, a similar charging box and physical controls in the form of a pressure sensor… but the comparison ends there for the design.

The most attentive will have noticed that this new audio product does not integrate either the in-ear format of the Pro, or the silicone tips. They also do not embark the active noise reduction which works wonders in cooperation with the devices of the brand with the apple bite.

Sold next week at 199 euros, Apple’s new wireless headphones succeed the AirPods 2 released in March 2019 and yet reinvigorate the range. Apple engineers have transferred some of the knowledge acquired over the past two years, such as adaptive equalization according to the positioning in the ears. The other technical and software innovation is spatialized audio with dynamic head tracking thanks to algorithms meant to make listening more immersive.



The AirPods 3 differ from the Pro by the absence of silicone tips.

Headphones also detect when they’re removed and pause music or a movie, but most high-end headphones on the market can do that too.

An additional hour of battery life is announced compared to AirPods 2 with a listening time of up to 6 hours before going back through the charging case which contains the equivalent of four charges. That is a total promised of 30 hours.