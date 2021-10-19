Ajax teach Dortmund a lesson in the Champions League

This Ajax looks like 2019. A sweet nostalgia has invaded the Johan Cruyff Arena, to the rhythm of the recital of the training of Erik Ten Hag (4-0), against a Borussia Dortmund simply overwhelmed. This attractive team, with an attractive game, suffocating its opponent with intensity (Dortmund only shot once on goal in the entire first period), we found it on Tuesday, in a decisive match to decide who would be leader of group C of this group stage of the Champions League, after three days.