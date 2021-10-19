Ajax teach Dortmund a lesson in the Champions League

This Ajax looks like 2019. A sweet nostalgia has invaded the Johan Cruyff Arena, to the rhythm of the recital of the training of Erik Ten Hag (4-0), against a Borussia Dortmund simply overwhelmed. This attractive team, with an attractive game, suffocating its opponent with intensity (Dortmund only shot once on goal in the entire first period), we found it on Tuesday, in a decisive match to decide who would be leader of group C of this group stage of the Champions League, after three days.
An Ajax, who still relies as much on the quality of his training. His formidable 2019 vintage (Donny van de Beek, Frenkie de Jong, Matthijs de Ligt) has since been replaced by that of Timber (20 years), Gravenberch (19 years) and another Rensch (18 years). Even if he was not trained by Ajax, the Brazilian Antony (21) does not mismatch, and scored the third goal (57th).
Veterans are still there, too, to supervise all these beautiful people. Remko Pasveer (37 years old) in the cages, exemplary this Tuesday, with in particular multiple parades on Erling Haaland (45th + 1, 47th, 67th), and just arrived this summer, is the incarnation of it.
Stratospheric Haller
Daley Blind (31) and his captain Dusan Tadic (32), two of the heroes of the 2019 course (with Mazraoui and Neres, who came into play) even showed the way. The Serbian first, with a perfectly rolled free kick, slightly deflected with the head by Marco Reus in his own cage (11th). Then the Dutch veteran scored the second goal from an outside left foot (25th), already giving the German club the appearance of a lesson.
And what about Sébastien Haller? After a quadruple for his first match in the Champions League on Sporting’s lawn (5-1 victory), the Ivorian center forward has been walking on the water since the start of the competition. With a new header (72nd) and two assists against Dortmund, Haller has already scored 6 goals and offered 2 assists in three games.
72%
With 6 assists and 2 assists, Sébastien Haller was involved in 8 of Ajax’s 11 goals in the Champions League, or 72%.
With three successes on the clock, Ajax is widely leader in the pool standings and has already taken an option on qualifying for the round of 16. On the German side, this rout highlights the big defensive concerns of the Dortmund of Marco Rose, who, since the start of the season, has achieved only one clean sheet in 11 games, during the second day of the League of champions against Sporting (1-0 victory), for 19 goals conceded.
Borussia will have the opportunity to take revenge on Ajax, at home, on November 3 (9 p.m.), on the occasion of the fourth day.