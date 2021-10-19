Alexandre Lacazette and his new status as a replacement

Alexandre Lacazette (30) is chomping at the bit at Arsenal. The French international (3 goals in 16 caps) is no longer one of Mikel Arteta’s first choices, at least since the start of the 2021-2022 season. The former OL striker has so far played only 185 minutes spread over 5 matches in all competitions. However, the No. 9 Gunners has already found the net 3 times and delivered 1 assist, above all displaying an irreproachable state of mind on the ground while performing on the front of the attack when called upon. . To the picture of his entry into play against Crystal Palace on Monday (2-2, 8th day of the Premier League) which allowed Arsenal to snatch a point in this London derby.





What follows after this advertisement

At the end of the meeting, Alexandre Lacazette expressed his frustration with regard to his unusual situation, assuring however that he would continue to fight every day. “Of course, it’s never easy to be on the bench”, he said, before continuing. “You always want to play and bring something to the team. This is what I tried to do. This is the first time (that I am a club substitute, Editor’s note). I’m just biding my time, I work every day in training for that kind of time where I can help the team and obviously today (Monday) I scored so I’m really happy. “ Time is running out for the Frenchman, who is coming to the end of his contract next June.