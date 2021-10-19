Alexia Laroche-Joubert responds to the attacks of the association Dare feminism!

The famous competition is being pursued in the industrial tribunal by the feminist association: Dare feminism!, which accuses the beauty contest in particular of being “sexist”, “discriminatory” and “of violating the labor code”. Alexia Laroche-Joubert, the new president of the company Miss France was invited this Tuesday, October 19 at the microphone of Franceinfo and took the opportunity to respond to these accusations.

“I am always amazed that it happens at the same time. We’re a bit used to it, it’s a bit like chestnut trees“, laughs Alexia Laroche-Joubert, who adds with irony:”I can be surprised that these three people who carry this request, I do not know if they are candidates who were not admitted in the regional elections. What is certain is that they are members of the association, one of which is on the board of directors. As if by chance… “





Annoyed, the president of Miss France adds : “I can’t take any more of this guilt of these young women, who by choice participate in the program. I find that this is what is archaic: not to consider that women can decide what they are going to do with their life”. Alexia Laroche-Joubert admits, however, that certain rules of the competition could evolve, in particular concerning the obligation for a Miss to be single or not to have children: “I don’t see the reason, it’s silly (…) and obsolete “she blurted out. Regarding the ban on being seen drinking alcohol or smoking, the president explains: “As a producer and for TF1, broadcaster, we are managed by the CSA. In this case they are filmed. And we are not allowed, under the Evin law, to smoke or drink when we are filmed.

Thierry claude