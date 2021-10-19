Alizée makes overwhelming secrets about her divorce from Jérémy Chatelain!

Since his participation in Star Academy in the early 2000s, Jérémy Chatelain has come a long way. The artist has multiplied musical projects and he has distinguished himself to this day as a singer, producer and composer. This Tuesday, October 19, 2021, the interpreter of Laisse Moi celebrates his 37 years! Discreet about his private life, his past marriage to Alizée has long unleashed passions. The two stars separated ten years ago. The ex-lovebirds united for better and for worse in 2003 in Las Vegas. Their daughter Annily was born from their love story. For Paris Match, Alizée agreed to explain the underside of their divorce. “As a statement of failure because for me, like my parents, we get married for life. We had known each other very young and we immediately settled down together. So we ‘grew up’ at the same time ”, analyzed the singer for our colleagues.





With hindsight, Alizée realized that their expectations were no longer the same. However, Annily’s parents did everything to “save” their union. “Over the years, I felt more like living with my twin brother than with a husband. To preserve our daughter, we still tried to save our marriage and our separation really shook me ”, added Moi’s interpreter, Lolita. “For a long time, I refused to meet anyone so as not to do the same to my daughter again.” After their divorce, Alizée found love again with Grégoire Lyonnet whom she met thanks to her participation in Dance with the stars. They also welcomed a girl named Maggy in 2019. As for Jérémy Chatelain, he has rebuilt his life with Julie Favre. The couple were delighted with the arrival of a little Forest in 2018. A beautiful blended family

NB

