Amazfit GTR 3 Pro connected watch, designed to “perform”

Amazfit presents a new trio of connected watches. Small zoom on the high-end model GTR 3 Pro.

Among the three new connected watches Amazfit ‑GTR 3 Pro, GTR 3, GTS 3‑ the GTR 3 Pro version is equipped with a 1.45 “Amoled Ultra HD screen (3.7 cm and 331 dpi). a circular screen with an impressive occupancy rate of 70.6% of the facade. More than 150 sports modes are included and the 450 mAh battery offers up to 12 days of autonomy. Note also, a storage capacity 2.3 GB for your music tracks.

With you day and night

The watch excels in health features thanks to BioTracker technology which analyzes four parameters (heart rate, blood oxygen saturation, stress level and breathing) in less than 45 seconds. It also monitors heart rate throughout the day and analyzes the different phases of sleep, light, deep or REM, as well as awake phases during the night, naps longer than 20 minutes and even the quality of sleep. breathing during sleep. Finally, we note an advanced follow-up of the menstrual cycle.





Health and technology, their philosophy

The device is based on the new Zepp OS operating system dedicated to health. “These three watches hold the promise of smart and easy health, explains Wayne Huang, CEO and founder of Zepp Health. The GTR 3 Pro is designed to perform. The Amazfit GTR 3 is built to last. And the GTS 3 is built to move. We hope you are as excited as we are about this new generation. Linking health to technology is the core philosophy of Zepp OS. So we created Zepp OS to be a health-focused operating system that helps our watches fulfill our mission of enabling everyone to lead healthy lives. “. Indicative price: 199.99 euros.