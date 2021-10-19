American envoy for Afghanistan, symbol of failure against the Taliban, leaves office

A reaction to the debacle in Afghanistan. The American envoy for Afghanistan Zalmay Khalilzad, symbol of the bitter failure of the United States against the Taliban, is leaving office, announced Monday, October 18, the head of American diplomacy, Antony Blinken. He is replaced by his deputy Thomas West, adviser to the White House when Joe Biden was vice-president, specified the secretary of state.

The United States had announced earlier in the day that it would not participate in the talks on Afghanistan scheduled for Tuesday in Moscow and in which Russia, China and Pakistan are to take part. These meetings “have been effective in the past. It’s just logistically difficult for us to take part in this week.”US diplomacy spokesman Ned Price told reporters.

In a letter to Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Zalmay Khalilzad defends his record, but admits failure. He also says he wants to move away during this “new phase” US policy towards Afghanistan. “The political agreement between the Afghan government and the Taliban did not go as planned”, he wrote, before adding: “the reasons for this are too complex, and I will share my thoughts in the coming days and weeks”.





Career diplomat, born in Afghanistan and 70 years old, Zalmay Khalilzad served as Washington’s representative in talks with the Taliban in Doha, which culminated in the February 2020 agreement providing for the withdrawal of American and foreign forces from this country. country. Before reaching this agreement, described at the time as historic, he led for months of intense negotiations and for a long time, he assured that the Taliban were ready to make concessions. The failure of this strategy will have mainly contributed to the return of the Taliban and the death of the Afghan republic.