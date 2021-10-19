An average increase of 27.9% for ten years, heavier in student cities

It is not good to be a landlord owner in Nantes or Angers. In the two cities of western France, property tax has increased by more than 30% over the past ten years, to the point of reaching the top of the cities where the contribution is the highest. But this situation is not specific to the cities of the Loire. According to the National Union of Real Estate Owners (UNPI), property tax increased 27.9% between 2010 and 2020 nationwide. An increase due as much to the national revaluation of rental bases, decided each year by Parliament in the finance law (+ 6.1% over 5 years and + 14.2% in ten years), as to local increases, decided by elected officials who often seek to compensate for the end of the housing tax.





This is particularly the case in student towns, where the property tax then becomes one of the only means of financing the municipality, such as … Nantes (+ 37.5%) and Angers (+33.28%) or Lille ( + 35.96%). Thus, at the cumulative property tax rates, the city of Angevine holds the top spot with 56.42%. Just ahead of Amiens and Grenoble, where “3.5 months of rent go into property tax”, according to the director general of the UNPI Pierre Hautus, while the national average is 2.3 months.

This outbreak seems to be calming this year, with an increase of 1% in the 50 most populous cities. But the owners are also seeing an increase in satellite taxes, in particular the expensive tax for the collection of household refuse (Teom). Add to that the special equipment tax, the Gemapi tax and specific taxes in Ile-de-France…