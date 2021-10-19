an employee attempted suicide, Delphine Ernotte takes an unexpected decision

This event is cold in the back. If Thomas Sotto and Julia Vignali breathe the joy of living on the Télématin plateau – which unveiled its new formula at the start of the 2021 school year – every day from 6:45 am on France 2, the backstage atmosphere is not at the party . And that’s the least we can say. According to information from Jeanmarcmorandini.com unveiled Tuesday, October 19, 2021, an employee of the show attempted to commit suicide the previous week. It must be said that for some time, the situation of the employees of the program weighs on the morale of many of them. Indeed, if they are part of the France TV SA group, the management organizes their transfer to one of its subsidiaries, FTVStudio. A change that would make them lose many advantages.





In this context of strong tensions, Delphine Ernotte has chosen to relax management decisions. “This tragedy comes in a disparaged context; I maintain that the strengthening of our subsidiary remains a strategic objective, but in this context of incomprehension and this escalation of tensions, I decide to stop this automatic transfer. The production of these programs will be transferred. , but the employees will be able to choose “, declared the president of France Televisions, questioned by the blog of Jean-Marc Morandini.

More specifically, the employees of the France TV SA group will be able to refuse to join the FTVStudio subsidiary, if they wish, while continuing to work on their usual broadcasts. Goal (…)

