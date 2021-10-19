Angelina Jolie: daughter Zahara causes a sensation at “Eternals” premiere by wearing a cult dress of her mother

Expected on November 3 in French cinemas, The Eternals, the latest in the Marvel universe, offered a nice preview Monday night in Los Angeles. A red carpet on which all the stars of Oscar winner Chloe Zhao paraded – and there are quite a few! We saw there Salma hayek, Gemma Chan, Kumail Nanjiani or even Richard Madden and Kit Harington (ex-brothers of Game Of Thrones). But especially Angelina Jolie. We do not redo, it is obviously she who attracted all eyes and objectives.

Because as she has become accustomed to, Angelina Jolie did not come alone to this event evening, she insisted on being accompanied by her children. Who were 5/6 to answer present. The actress was surrounded by Maddox, 20, Zahara, 16, Shiloh, 15, and twins Vivienne and Knox, 13. Only Pax, 17, was missing.

Side look, Angelina had donned a draped strapless dress signed Balmain whose bare shoulders revealed her tattoos, and on the mouth, she wore a golden jewel. His three daughters were also in dresses, and of the three sisters, the one who perhaps caused the most sensation was Zahara. The teenager has indeed “snatched” from her dear mother the Elie Saab dress that she had worn at the 2014 Oscars (the year Brad Pitt was awarded as a producer of 12 Years a Slave). Stylish!

