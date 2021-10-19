Angelina Jolie surrounds herself with her children on the “Eternals” red carpet

Angelina Jolie was surrounded by her children Monday night in Los Angeles for the premiere of the film “The Eternals”.

A dream cast and a red carpet event. The film “The Eternals” was premiered on Monday evening in Los Angeles. This latest addition to the House of Marvel, slated for release in France on November 3, tells the epic tale, spanning thousands of years, of a group of immortal heroes forced out of the shadows and to come together to fight against humanity’s oldest enemy, the Deviants. Salma Hayek and Angelina Jolie share the poster for the work by Chloé Zhao. The film also has Richard Madden, Gemma Chan, Kumail Nanjiani and Kit Harington in the cast.

All were present in Los Angeles Monday evening and it is surrounded by five of her children that Angelina Jolie had made the trip. Maddox, 20, Zahara, 16, Shiloh, 15, and Vivienne and Knox, 13, proudly posed next to their illustrious mom. Dressed in black, brown and white, the happy siblings caused a stir. Zahara even appeared to wink at her mother wearing a sequined dress similar to the one Angelina Jolie sported at the 2014 Oscars.

At the time of filming, in 2019, Angelina Jolie told the magazine “PeopleThat her children were “happy” to see her play such a powerful character as Thena’s. “What makes me very moved is that they want to see me strong, they are happy to see that I will be strong and have fun,” she confided. She added: “I’m going to work very hard to give the Marvel Cinematic Universe the Thena it deserves.”