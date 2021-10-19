Angelina Jolie with her children for “The Eternals”, Zahara brings out an Oscars dress

Angelina Jolie premiered Eternals (The Eternals for the French version) a family affair. The 46-year-old American star wasn’t alone to walk the red carpet at the Dolby Theater in Hollywood last night but she was accompanied by nearly all of her children. His son Maddox (20 years), Zahara (16 years old), Shiloh (15 years old) as well as the twins Vivienne and Knox (13 years old) all came to support their mother for this great event. Despite everything, the family was incomplete sincea child was missing, Pax (17 years).

What happiness for Angelina Jolie to experience this first so well surrounded, especially as one of her daughters chose to bring out one of her old dresses. Indeed, Zahara shone brightly in a sublime Elie Saab toilet which did not fail to take us back to the past. This dress, Angelina Jolie had worn at the Oscars 2014. We remember that at the time love was still in good shape with Brad Pitt. The glamorous couple had walked the red carpet together.





For the first of Eternals, Angelina Jolie opted for a dress simpler than at the Oscars. The Hollywood star has dressed her slim figure in a long strapless dress signed Balmain, draped on the front. Bare shoulders, she revealed some of her many tattoos. For accessories, the ex of Brad Pitt who has multiplied the dinners with his former companions lately has chosen to decorate his mouth with a golden jewel.

The release of the latest highly anticipated Marvel is announced for a few weeks in France. The superhero film arrives on November 3 in our theaters. On the program: since the dawn of humanity, the Eternals, a group of heroes from the far reaches of the universe, have been protecting the Earth. When the Deviants, monstrous creatures thought to be long gone, mysteriously reappear, the Eternals are once again forced to come together to defend humanity … Angelina Jolie takes on the role of Thena.