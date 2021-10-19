Ankara summons ten ambassadors after further call for Osman Kavala’s release

Osman Kavala at an event in Istanbul, date unknown. HANDOUT / AFP

Turkey summoned, Tuesday, October 19, the ambassadors of ten countries including France, Germany and the United States, judging “Unacceptable” the call for the release of opponent Osman Kavala launched by these states, the Turkish foreign ministry said. “The press release [publié lundi par les dix pays] on social networks about a judicial process conducted by an independent justice is unacceptable “, said the ministry.

“We told them that they were violating the rule of law, democracy and the independence of the justice that they defend”, continued the ministry, according to the statement released at the end of the summons of the ambassadors. “It was stressed that Turkey is a democratic rule of law which respects human rights, and they were reminded that Turkish justice would not be influenced by such declarations.. “

In a statement released Monday evening, Canada, France, Finland, Denmark, Germany, the Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Sweden and the United States called for a “Fair and rapid settlement of the matter” Osman Kavala, Turkish publisher and patron who has become a pet peeve of the regime, imprisoned for four years without conviction. “The persistent delay [pris par] his trial (…) casts a shadow over respect for democracy, the rule of law and the transparency of the Turkish judicial system ”, wrote the representatives of the ten countries.





Kept in prison despite threats of European sanctions

The businessman and philanthropist Osman Kavala, imprisoned since October 2017, will remain in prison at least until November 26, a court in Istanbul decided in early October, despite European threats of sanctions against Ankara. This 64-year-old opponent, a major figure in civil society, has been accused since 2013 by the regime of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan of seeking to destabilize Turkey.

He is in particular in the crosshairs for having supported, in 2013, the anti-government demonstrations known as the Gezi movement which targeted Mr. Erdogan, then prime minister. Then he was accused of having sought to “Overthrow the government” during the 2016 coup attempt.

In December 2019, the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) ordered its “Immediate release”, in vain. The Council of Europe recently threatened Ankara with sanctions, which could be adopted at its next session (November 30 to December 2) if the opponent is not released by then.

Osman Kavala said last week that his detention enabled Mr Erdogan’s power to justify his “Conspiracy theories”. “For me, the real reason for my prolonged detention is the government’s need to maintain the fiction of a conspiracy”, he said from his cell through his lawyer.