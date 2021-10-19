Apple creates a surprise by throwing a cloth at … 25 €

Apple unveiled on its site an accessory of a new kind (Apple)

Yahoo Shopping editors are committed to independently selecting great products for you at great value prices. Yahoo may receive a commission if you make purchases from the links on this page. The prices and availability of products are subject to change, the prices indicated being those applicable at the time of publication.

On the sidelines of its announcements of novelties during its keynote on October 18, Apple created a surprise by unveiling on its website an accessory that denotes.

Apple has just unveiled an accessory that is already raising eyebrows and sparking a lot of ink. After the iPad, the firm of Tim Cook imagined a pad … in microfibers to clean the screens of its products. “Made of a soft-touch, non-abrasive material, the wipe cleans any Apple display, including nano-textured glass, effectively and safely,” the product sheet tells us.





If the accessory could be useful for pampering as it should be MacBook, iPhone (from the iPhone SE!) And other Apple Watch, its price has made more than one strangle. Priced at 25 € this simple square of fabric could well be the most expensive cloth in history.

Apple cloth

When some cry it out, others hail a stroke of genius, imagining a plot twist worthy of a Netflix series:

First degree or not, there is room for doubt. But with its cloth, Apple would not be at its first attempt level in terms of diversification of its catalog and unusual products. He who released this spring, let us remember, the AirTag, a connected beacon to find his keys or his wallet. Sold for 35 €, this bluetooth tracker is number 1 in sales on all reseller platforms …

Watch: 5 things to know about Apple

Read also: