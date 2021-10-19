Apple presents its new products launched for the end of the year

New headphones, new speakers, a new music subscription, ever more efficient chips and a new MacBook, Apple made its last announcements for the year 2021 on Monday, October 18. What to remember …

Apple’s invitation for its keynote on October 18, 2021. – CAPTURE

AirPods with Dolby Atmos sound

All for the music ! The manufacturer first unveiled its new AirPods. This is the third generation of the 100% wireless headphones from the Apple brand that have revolutionized the audio industry: not a manufacturer of electronics or smartphones has not followed suit.

Sold for 199 euros, the new AirPods change their design. Intra-auriculars (they sink into the entrance of the ear), they now take into account the quality sound “Audio Spatial” (Dolby Atmos), with more enveloping sound effects. In recent months, Apple has offered more and more titles remastered in Audio Spatial on its Apple Music platform (formerly iTunes). The new headphones should participate in the development of the brand’s ecosystem.

The new AirPods support Spatial Audio sound. – CAPTURE

Resistant to water and sweat, the AirPods vintage 2021 will not offer a noise reduction system (a feature reserved for AirPods Pro), but will have an adaptive equalizer, which, as the name suggests, will adapt the audio restitution to the nature of the listening title. Their autonomy: 6 hours on a charge and up to 30 hours with their storage case. Note that the second generation AirPods remain in the range (149 euros), as well as the AirPods Pro (279 euros).

More colors for HomePod mini

To continue its musical score, Apple also unveiled three new HomePod mini speakers. We hoped a little more than new colors (yellow, orange and blue now, in addition to white and black) to raise the sound on the side of the speakers of the Apple brand.

Apple’s new line of HomePod mini speakers. – CAPTURE

While waiting for a new design or larger speakers, there are still beautiful Christmas gifts in perspective… at 99 euros each.





Music Voice: music streaming only by voice

To conclude fortissimo on music, Apple has also announced Music Voice. Kezako? A new low-cost subscription formula to its streaming musical Apple Music. The strange idea of ​​the manufacturer here is to only offer a subscription with voice control, as Amazon does with Amazon Music’s Echo.

The user will have no other interface to choose his music (with countless new playlists) than his voice. SIRI, the personal assistant, will take care of playing the DJs. We wait to see … what we will hear.

There remains a small price: 4.99 euros for the monthly subscription. What attract in the nets of the brand with the apple a young clientele which will however have to be equipped with an Apple terminal (iPhone, iPad…) to benefit from it. Beautiful Trojan horse!

MacBook Pro: the “beast” of power

But to complete Santa’s hood, Apple CEO Tim Cook was playing his grand opera, announcing the new MacBook Pro. Watering listeners with technical terms, Apple teams have succeeded in praising the merits of the two new house chips, named M1Pro and M1 Max.

Apple’s new MacBook Pro, in 14 inches and 16 inches. – CAPTURE

The first displays 33.7 billion transistors, twice as many as the M1 chip; the second 1.7 times more than the M1Pro. “They change everything,” promises Apple, which took the opportunity to unveil its new MacBook Pro computer which will integrate them.

The MacBook Pro, now in 14 inches and 16 inches. – APPLE

Two models will be offered, in 14 and 16 inches, aimed primarily at professionals, given the exceptional performance announced and which will make them, again according to Apple, the “best laptops in the world”. We imagine that creators, musicians, videographers and graphic designers are already salivating.

What’s more, the new MacBook Pro will be equipped with a mini LED screen, with a boosted brightness (up to 16,000 nits). They will have a Full HD camera (twice as much as on the 13-inch MacBook Pro), but also a completely revised sound system with six speakers: two tweeters and four woofers. Their autonomy can reach 21 hours, or 7 hours more than the current MacBook Pro! Depending on the configuration chosen, these two war machines will be sold from 2,249 euros (in 14 inches), and 2,749 euros (in 16 inches).

All the new Apple products will be available from the week of October 25.