    Apple unveils a cloth to clean the screen of its iPhone, sold for 25 euros

    The accessory is available in a single color, and seems to find an unexpected echo on the web.

    It would almost steal the show from the new MacBook Pro – which is full of new features – or AirPods 3, unveiled this October 18 by Apple. In all discretion, the brand has put on sale a simple cloth, intended to clean its Apple products, starting with iPhone screens.

    The release of this unexpected product to say the least was widely noticed by Internet users, with a spike in occurrences of the keyword on Twitter but also research Google.

    Apple's cloth
    Apple’s cloth © Apple

    Not the first wipe

    According to the company, what looks like a simple square of white cloth is capable of cleaning “any Apple display, including nano-textured glass, efficiently and safely.” The product, made of “a non-abrasive material soft to the touch” is sold at 25 euros, for a release on October 26.


    On paper, this is not quite the first cloth of the brand, since an accessory of the same nature is already provided when purchasing the Pro Display XDR screen, sold 5,499 euros. It is also available in a nano-textured version – a mat finish – for 6,499 euros.

    According to the product sheet, this cloth is compatible with all iPhones since iPhone 6, all iPads since the fifth generation or even all MacBooks since 2015.

    History does not say what will happen if a user were to use it on an older model, or even on a product from a competing brand. However, it is likely to work just as well. Other wipes are available for a price ranging from 2 to 5 euros per unit for the most upscale.


