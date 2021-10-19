Arsenal: Lacazette sends a message – football

Author of a saving goal, Alexandre Lacazette saw Arsenal defeat against Crystal Palace (2-2) on Monday night in the Premier League. Enough to revive the French?

Lacazette’s rage after his goal against Crystal Palace

49 minutes. It was Alexandre Lacazette’s playing time in the Premier League with Arsenal before his entry into the 67th minute against Crystal Palace (2-2) on Monday night. In other words, not much. But the 30-year-old forward sent a message to his trainer Mikel Arteta against the Eagles, snatching the equalizer in stoppage time.

3 goals in 5 games

Since the start of the season, the Spanish coach has not counted on the French. The former Lyonnais only has five appearances: three league appearances (Manchester City, Brighton, Crystal Palace) and two League Cup matches (West Bromwich Albion, Wimbledon). That’s not much for an element accustomed to playing around 40 games per season since arriving at Emirates Stadium in 2017.

It was my first league goal of the season. I know I have to work hard to get a few minutes and I try to enjoy as much as possible when I am in the field , confided the international tricolor at the microphone of Sky Sports after the meeting. With his third goal in five appearances (1 goal every 62 minutes on average) and an entry that revitalized the game of his team, the ex-Gone took the opportunity to remind that he could be more than a substitute.





Lacazette lead by his future?

I don’t understand why he doesn’t play more, asked former England striker Gary Lineker on Twitter. There must be a reason, I guess, but I haven’t seen it. She may not be athletic. Indeed, the player’s contractual situation can be a first element of response to explain his low playing time this season.

At the end of the contract in June, Lacazette did not receive a proposal for an extension from its management. His future seems to be emerging far from Arsenal. According to the English press, its leaders are not against his departure in January to recover some money six months from the end of his lease. To think that his club is trying to convince him to leave this winter, there is only one step that can be taken.

Do you think Lacazette deserves to be an Arsenal holder? Do not hesitate to react and discuss in the area add a comment …