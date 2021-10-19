At 55, actress Salma Hayek has a rounded maxi neckline and a dream figure! But what is his secret ?

A well-kept youthful secret. Born in 1966 in Coatzacoalcos, Mexico, Salma Hayek has since captured the hearts of the world. And in particular the French, or a French, that of her husband François-Henri Pinault.

Actress known and recognized for her talent and her successful films, the pretty brunette is also adored for her dream physique. A true fantasy for the male race, she is also a model of an accomplished and self-confident woman for the fairer sex. Well in her sneakers, or rather in her heels, Salma Hayek knows how to highlight her forms, and defend them.





Invited for the Eternals Premiere of Marvel Studios in Hollywood this Monday, October 18, the actress opted for a long black dress, quite simple. But with Salma Hayek, nothing is ultimately common. Slightly split, the dress showed her footwork and high heels. And even more, with the plunging neckline of her outfit, the actress caused a sensation in the face of photographers by offering a breathtaking view of her perfectly drawn bulging chest. Something to turn the eye!

Chest maintained, body of a goddess, face smooth, but what is her secret of youth? It seems that this little secret is as easy as pie since it is a simple gesture before sleeping: “I never went to bed without washing my face. Never in my life. Even though I’m sick, tired. Damn, even though I was drunk! I might forget to take off the dress, shoes and clothes. jewelry, but not makeup, it’s second nature.“So that’s going to be easy to copy!

