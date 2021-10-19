Attack in Norway: it was not a bow, but a bladed weapon that was used to kill the five victims

the essential

The five victims of the attack in Norway last week were stabbed to death by the suspect who presumably lost or got rid of his bow and arrows during his murderous journey, said Norwegian police on Monday.

“At some point, he gets rid of or loses his bow and arrows,” Inspector Per Thomas Omholt told a press conference about the attack. “In Hyttegata, he kills five people with knives in both private and public places.”

The police, who had until then indicated that the suspect Espen Andersen Bråthen was armed with a bow and arrows as well as two other weapons, did not want to specify the nature of these bladed weapons for the purposes of the investigation. .





“Everything indicates that these victims were killed at random,” said Per Thomas Omholt.

Police said more than a dozen people were also targeted by archery at the start of the attack, but none were killed with the weapon.

“Main disease hypothesis”

Suspected of Islamist radicalization, Espen Andersen Bråthen, a 37-year-old Dane, admitted to having killed five people and injured three others in this episode which occurred on Wednesday in Kongsberg, a town in south-eastern Norway.

“As for the motive, illness remains the main hypothesis. And as regards conversion to Islam, this hypothesis is weakened,” added Per Thomas Omholt.

Placed in pre-trial detention in a medical institution, the suspect, who has already explained himself at length, is no longer able to be heard at present. A psychiatric assessment is underway to determine whether or not he can be held criminally responsible for his actions.

On Saturday, police identified the five victims, four women and a man: Andréa Meyer, 52, Hanne Merethe Englund, 56, Liv Berit Borge, 75, Gunnar Erling Sauve, 75 and Gun Marith Madsen, 78.