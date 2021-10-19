Attacked by Paris, Booking receives a fine for not transmitted data

NurPhoto via Getty Images Attacked by the city of Paris, Booking is fined for not transmitted data (illustration photo)

JUSTICE – The Dutch company Booking.com BV was sentenced on Monday, October 18 to a fine of 1.234 million euros for non-compliance with the tourism code, which will be paid in full to the City of Paris.

The Paris court ruled that Booking had “disregarded” certain provisions of the Tourism Code by not transmitting several information to the City of Paris, in particular the number of days during which furnished tourist accommodation was subject to a rental.

The city, which asked for a fine of more than 150 million euros, had taken Booking before the civil justice in January 2021, considering that it had not received the requested information “within the allotted time”.

“Booking.com BV demonstrates that, in a compliance process, it has transmitted the requested information”, specifies the court’s decision, which considers, however, that the company “delayed” in communicating the data requested by the City of Paris. “Thus, contrary to the request presented by the City of Paris which seeks a dissuasive sanction, the fine imposed must be set at a reduced amount”, explains the decision. The entire civil fine will be paid to the City of Paris, “in application of the tourism code”.





The site reflects on “its options”

“We are disappointed by the decision (…) relating to the sharing of data between Booking.com and the City of Paris”, commented the Dutch company, which indicates working “in close collaboration with the City of Paris since then to guarantee the quality and effectiveness of the data we share and to ensure that we fully comply with all of our legal obligations in France. ”

“In this specific case, the data retroactively required by law did not allow Booking.com to have the time necessary to properly meet the City of Paris’ requirements relating to the quality of shared files,” Booking said. “Since then, we have strived to continuously improve the quality of the data transmitted, to the satisfaction of the City of Paris.” Asked about its intention to appeal, the platform said “explore all its options”.

“It’s a strike: the City of Paris has won a series of decisive victories in recent years, and it is a sign that the impunity from which these platforms have long benefited has ended up disappearing: it is good for the housing in our cities ”, commented Ian Brossat, Housing Assistant to Anne Hidalgo.

Airbnb sentenced in July

In July, the City of Paris had another platform, Airbnb, condemned to a fine of more than 8 million euros for having maintained since 2017 ads without the mandatory registration number, the same day the platform announced to make this number is mandatory for all its Parisian advertisements.

And in September 2020, the French capital had won a major victory: the Court of Justice of the EU, based in Luxembourg, had ruled in conformity with European law a “national regulation subjecting to authorization the rental” of housing for short periods.

Many European cities, faced like Paris with a housing shortage, have tried to legislate to regulate tourist rentals on platforms like Airbnb or its competitors like Abritel / Homeaway.

