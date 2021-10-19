Audiences: “ADP” takes the lead on M6 in front of the fiction of TF1, small score for “Grace to God” on F2

Monday evening, the first step of the audience podium was occupied by M6 with a new episode from season 16 of “Love is in the meadow”, a Fremantle production. The first choices of single farmers moved 4.05 million romantics according to Médiamétrie, or 20.0% of the public and 29.6% of women responsible for purchases under the age of fifty (FRDA-50) in front of the two proposed episodes. . Still narrated by Karine Le Marchand, last Monday’s episode was watched by 3.80 million viewers on average (19.1% of 4+ and 27.4% of FRDA-50) and came second among audiences for the first time this season.

TF1 follows with the unit “Far from home” with Marine Delterme and Marc Lavoine. A fiction that captured the attention of 3.69 million curious people until 11:15 p.m., for a market share of 18.5% for the general public and 19.2% for the commercial target. Last week, another unpublished fiction, “At your sides”, convinced 4.26 million French people (21.0% of 4+ and 27.5% of FRDA-50).

For its part, France 2 had chosen to shake up its programming because of the news around the Catholic Church and the publication of the Sauvé report on pedocriminality to broadcast the unpublished feature film “Grace to God”, signed Francois Ozon. 1.96 million people responded, which represents a market share of 10.0% (6.0% on the FRDA-50). When it was released in theaters in 2019, the film had attracted just over 915,000 moviegoers.

“Apocalypse” up slightly on France 3

On France 3, a new part of the documentary series “Apocalypse”, “Hitler attacks in the East 1941-1943”, brought to life this dark page of history to 1.81 million viewers, for a part of audience of 8.8% for 4+ and 2.9% for FRDA-50). A week ago, “Apocalypse” had interested 1.76 million people (8.5% of the public and 2.9% of FRDA-50).

Elsewhere in the prime-time offering, on W9, a big-budget movie, “Pirates of the Caribbean: Curse of the Black Pearl”, took 1.08 million people away, for a market share of 5.7% for 4+ and 8.5% for FRDA-50. On Arte, the French film, “We will not grow old together”, with Jean Yanne and Marlène Jobert moved 1.03 million nostalgic people and 4.8% of those aged 4 and over (0.8% of FRDA-50s). And on TMC, the return of “Men in Black” with Will Smith and Tommy Lee Jones is close to one million with 997,000 fans, or 5.1% of the public (7.0% of FRDA-50).