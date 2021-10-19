Audrey Lamy mom: this moment of tenderness shared with her son Leo

Audrey Lamy is a very discreet young mother. But on the plateau of C to You this Monday, October 18, she made some confidences about her life as a mother. She was invited with Jean-Paul Rouve and the young Ilan Debrabant, who plays the main character, to promote the feature film Little Nicholas’ Treasure, which hits theaters on October 20. The actor and director shared his childhood memories linked to the hero of René Goscinny and Jean-Jacques Sempé. “I discovered when I was 10 in a bookstore in Dunkirk and I remember the first book my godmother gave me”, confided Jean-Paul Rouve.

“And you called your son Clotaire (14 years old, whom he had with the writer Bénédicte Martin) because of the dunce”, indicated Anne-Elisabeth Lemoine. “Exactly, but you know everything, it’s amazing!”, joked the 54-year-old actor. Before adding: “It’s true that it’s part of my subconscious, of my universe. I have a great deal of admiration for Goscinny”. The presenter then turns to Audrey Lamy, who plays the mother of Petit Nicolas and who, unlike her colleague, did not grow up with the stories of the famous schoolboy. “Child, you haven’t read a line of it!”, said the host.





“I yelled at my mother, because I find the anecdote of Jean-Paul with his godmother to be brilliant”, she lamented. “It is true that for the promotion, it works badly”, retorts the host. But Alexandra Lamy’s sister has found a way to rectify the situation. “I said to my mother: ‘Nice, because suddenly, I have nothing to tell …’ But I obviously know the universe so I make up for it by reading the adventures of Little Nicolas to my little boy “. And Anne-Elisabeth Lemoine to answer him, in the tone of humor: “So when he grows up and plays Little Nicolas, he can say that he knows thanks to his mother”.

Audrey Lamy is the mother of Léo, 5 years old and of a baby who arrived recently. The 40-year-old actress lives with her partner and father of her children, entrepreneur Thomas Sabatier.