Aura Aero lands mega pre-order of 200 electric planes

Aura Aero’s electric plane hasn’t flown yet, but it’s already attracting envy. The Toulouse aircraft manufacturer announced on Tuesday, October 19, a first pre-order for this aircraft with a letter of intent to purchase 200 copies from the leasing company Amedeo. The latter’s fleet is now composed entirely of Airbus (A330, A350, A380) and Boeing (747, 777) aircraft.

A first “colossal” purchase intention

“It really is the first trigger for our electric plane with a pre-order of 200 planes which represents colossal market value. For us, this is an excellent sign that Amedeo, a major player in the world of aircraft leasing and so far rather positioned on larger aircraft, is recognizing the value of low-carbon aircraft. This letter of intent to purchase will help us develop sales and find the necessary funding to accelerate its deployment “, greeted Jérémy Caussade, president of Aura Aero, interviewed by La Tribune.

Unveiled last March, ERA (for Electric regional aircraft) is a 19-seater electrically powered regional transport aircraft whose first flight is expected in 2024 and entry into service scheduled for 2027.

“ERA will have the possibility of carrying out several missions. First, flights of less than 400 kilometers 100% electric. For longer missions, the aircraft will use its turbogenerator with all the same a significant reduction in carbon emissions from the device (80% reduction in CO2 on a flight of 400 to 800 km according to the company, editor’s note) “, then described the leader of the young aircraft manufacturer.

Aura Aero unveiled its 19-seater electric plane last March (Credits: Rémi Benoit).

The aircraft will weigh around eight tonnes and will cater for the domestic flight market. “Our customers will be airlines, air-taxi operators, large logistics companies. We will be able to provide point-to-point transport, regional connections but also air-taxi. There are a number of transverse lines in France which are hell when it comes to mobility “, considers the leader. For example, Aura Aero will be able to perform a 100% electric flight on a Toulouse-Lyon transverse line (360 km as the crow flies). But beyond the borders of France, the company sees opportunities abroad, in the United States, in Europe and in island areas (French Polynesia, New Zealand) where point-to-point mobility through plane would represent an interesting alternative of transport.

Beyond the pre-order of Amedeo, Aura Aero is in contact with a dozen airlines and market players interested in this device. To develop this aircraft, Aura Aero is counting twork in close collaboration with regional transport players, equipment manufacturers and engineering companies. In particular, the company has started a collaboration with Akka Technologies. In total, nearly a hundred employees from these aeronautical companies work together on Aura Aéro projects. Internally, the Toulouse-based company has grown from two to 80 employees in less than two years and intends to recruit several dozen people by early 2022.





Several products and already firm orders

In parallel with the development of its 19-seater electric aircraft, Aura Aero continues to market its range oftwo-seater aerobatic aircraft. In July 2020, the company made a first flight for the first aircraft in its fleet, Integral R, which aims to cover the training needs of professional civil or military pilots as well as the market for owner pilots.

Aura Aero is also working on Integral S, variant tricycle train more suitable for training schools. And then in 2022, it plans to fly Intégral E, an electric version of its two-seaters. The company has already secured seven firm orders for Integral aircraft (sold from 300,000 euros each) from clubs (Midi-Pyrénées Voltige and Dijon Voltige). Last June, Aura Aero signed a letter of intent with the Slovak company Aelis Group for the purchase of 10 Integral-E aircraft and ten optional additional aircraft. Deliveries will be spread between 2023 and 2024.

To produce all these devices, Aura Aero has had an assembly line in a hangar at Francazal airport since last spring. Objective: to eventually produce 50 devices per year in its premises.

