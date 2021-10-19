Aurélie Pons reconsiders her choice to continue dancing with the stars despite the death of her father

After the death of her father last week, the actress Aurélie Pons, wanted to continue Dance with the stars. She explains the reasons for her choice.
Wednesday October 13, Aurélie Pons, the star ofHere it all begins, announced a very sad news to his followers on his Instagram account: the death of his father. “I love you forever my Paupé. You are the most beautiful star 11.10.21”, she wrote in the caption of a photo where she was in his arms, little girl. After this terrible announcement, the actress however wanted to continue dancing. “This week, it was quite difficult for me and my family, since I lost my daddy. And I had the choice to continue or to stop the adventure. I decided to go on, dance some more and do a dance for him on Friday night, because he liked the show and I would like to pay tribute to him “, explained the former Miss, who had asked that there be no preferential treatment for her. And the performance of the young woman on a paso-doble was very applauded by the public and the jury who even offered her a standing ovation. On Twitter, Internet users were also overwhelmed by his courage.
“Despite everything you’ve been through, you decided to continue “
At the start of the week’s rehearsals, Adrien Caby, his dance partner, returned to their performance and his choice: “I am very proud, I am very admiring. Despite everything you’ve been through, you decided to continue. You have redoubled your efforts. You wanted to do an absolutely magical and incredible performance and you really succeeded “.
“I refused immunity because I did not want preferential treatment “
“It was important for me to continue the adventure, to fight even more and to surpass myself, respond Aurelie Pons in this extract published on the TF1 website. This is what he would have wanted, this is what he wants. I refused immunity because I did not want preferential treatment. I wanted to be rewarded for the work. I didn’t want people and judges to take pity on me and give me a good mark. I wanted the adventure to remain normal. This is really what he would have wanted “. This Friday, Aurélie Pons and Adrien Caby will offer a waltz on the title You are beautiful by Sophie Tith.