Automotive: Renault plant shut down due to shortage of electronic components

Normally, nearly 2,000 people working in the Renault plant in Saindouville, located near Le Havre, in Seine-Maritime. But since Friday October 15, there is no living soul until November 3 at least. This type of situation is increasing, due to the lack of electronic components necessary for the manufacture of vehicles. Firaia Gilmutdnova, a temporary worker in the factory, has accumulated nearly 33 days of forced rest since July. She receives partial unemployment, but still loses money: 500 euros in September for example. “We don’t know the amount of our salary at the end of the month, we don’t know how we’re going to pay our bills”, she laments. Employees on permanent contracts are, on the other hand, compensated 100%.

Despite the shortage of electronic components, the order book at the Renault plant in Sandouville is always full. This interruption of production penalizes all subcontractors. “A person who is at a standstill means six or seven people who are affected. It is a devastating domino effect in social and economic terms “, explains Fabien Gloaguen, delegate Labor force. The microchip shortage is expected to last until 2022, if not longer.