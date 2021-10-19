Avery Bradley returns to the Lakers | NBA

After Rajon Rondo and Dwight Howard, it’s Avery Bradley’s turn to return to the Lakers! NBA champion in 2020 without having gone into the “bubble”, the former back of the Celtics and the Clippers has signed up for a year at minimum wage, and he will bring that defensive touch that is lacking in the positions of rears.

But… there will be traffic jams since he will have to grab some playing time behind Russell Westbrook, Rajon Rondo, but also Kendrick Nunn or Malik Monk. But being the best defender of all, he has a card to play.

Prior to signing with the Lakers, Avery Bradley had pre-seasoned with the Warriors, and despite Stephen Curry’s backing, he had not been retained.



