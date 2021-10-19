More

    Avery Bradley returns to the Lakers | NBA

    After Rajon Rondo and Dwight Howard, it’s Avery Bradley’s turn to return to the Lakers! NBA champion in 2020 without having gone into the “bubble”, the former back of the Celtics and the Clippers has signed up for a year at minimum wage, and he will bring that defensive touch that is lacking in the positions of rears.

    But… there will be traffic jams since he will have to grab some playing time behind Russell Westbrook, Rajon Rondo, but also Kendrick Nunn or Malik Monk. But being the best defender of all, he has a card to play.

    Prior to signing with the Lakers, Avery Bradley had pre-seasoned with the Warriors, and despite Stephen Curry’s backing, he had not been retained.


    Avery bradley Percentage Rebounds
    Season Team MJ Min Shots 3pts LF Off Def Early Pd Fte Int Bp Ct Pts
    2010-11 BOS 31 5 34.3 0.0 50.0 0.1 0.4 0.6 0.4 0.7 0.3 0.5 0.0 1.7
    2011-12 BOS 64 21 49.8 40.7 79.5 0.5 1.3 1.8 1.4 1.7 0.7 1.2 0.2 7.6
    2012-13 BOS 50 29 40.2 31.7 75.5 0.6 1.6 2.2 2.1 2.6 1.3 1.4 0.4 9.2
    2013-14 BOS 60 31 43.8 39.5 80.4 0.8 3.0 3.8 1.4 2.4 1.1 1.6 0.2 14.9
    2014-15 BOS 77 32 42.9 35.2 79.0 0.6 2.5 3.1 1.8 2.3 1.1 1.4 0.2 13.9
    2015-16 BOS 76 33 44.7 36.1 78.0 0.6 2.3 2.9 2.1 2.2 1.5 1.4 0.3 15.2
    2016-17 BOS 55 33 46.3 39.0 73.1 1.2 4.9 6.1 2.2 2.6 1.2 1.6 0.2 16.3
    2017-18 * All Teams 46 31 41.4 36.9 76.8 0.5 2.0 2.5 2.0 2.0 1.1 2.2 0.2 14.3
    2017-18 * DET 40 32 40.9 38.1 76.2 0.5 1.9 2.4 2.1 2.0 1.2 2.3 0.2 15.0
    2017-18 * LAKE 6 28 47.3 11.1 100.0 0.5 3.2 3.7 1.8 2.0 0.8 1.3 0.2 9.2
    2018-19 * All Teams 63 30 40.8 35.1 86.0 0.7 2.1 2.8 2.4 2.7 0.7 1.4 0.3 9.9
    2018-19 * LAKE 49 30 38.3 33.7 80.0 0.7 2.0 2.7 2.0 2.7 0.6 1.2 0.3 8.2
    2018-19 * SAME 14 32 46.3 38.4 92.0 0.6 2.6 3.1 4.0 2.4 1.0 2.0 0.0 16.1
    2019-20 LAL 49 24 44.4 36.4 83.3 0.4 2.0 2.4 1.3 2.2 0.9 1.0 0.1 8.6
    2020-21 * All Teams 27 22 37.4 32.7 80.0 0.3 1.8 2.1 1.7 2.0 0.8 1.0 0.1 6.4
    2020-21 * HOU 17 23 31.4 27.0 83.3 0.4 1.9 2.3 1.9 1.7 0.8 1.1 0.1 5.2
    2020-21 * MIA 10 21 47.0 42.1 77.8 0.2 1.6 1.8 1.4 2.6 0.7 0.9 0.1 8.5
    Total 598 28 43.5 36.3 78.0 0.6 2.3 2.9 1.8 2.2 1.0 1.4 0.2 11.5


