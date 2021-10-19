Bara: Bartomeu’s revelations on Neymar’s difficult succession – football

Surprised by Neymar’s departure from Paris Saint-Germain for 222 million euros in summer 2017, FC Barcelona squandered all its money, and more, by recruiting Ousmane Dembl and Philippe Coutinho. Dubious choices on which returned the former president of the Catalan club Josep Maria Bartomeu.

While he generates a lot of frustration for Paris Saint-Germain supporters, Neymar (29) remains a unique player. Fans of FC Barcelona will not say the opposite, they who have benefited from the best version of the Brazilian striker, author of 105 goals and 76 decisive assists in 186 games for Catalonia. His departure in summer 2017 for 222 million euros, the amount of his release clause, inevitably surprised everyone, starting with the leaders.

Mbapp had been probed

To compensate for this loss, the latter slightly rushed by paying 145 million euros, bonus included, to go and find Ousmane Dembl. The French winger was not yet the fragile player he has become as he was coming off his best career season with 10 goals and 20 decisive assists in 46 games for Borussia Dortmund. But he was not necessarily the opportune choice to fill the void left by the Auriverde star.

Especially since Barcelona had the opportunity to go find another special player to make Neymar forget with … Kylian Mbapp. His signature was on the table, but the coaches preferred Dembl because they wanted a player who cards the game. , recognized the former president of the Catalan club, Josep Maria Bartomeu, for Esport3. A calculation completely missed after the fact as the striker passed through Monaco has compiled the big seasons.





Barcelona have also enchanted with another blunder by spending 160 million euros, bonus included, to recover Philippe Coutinho, also very successful Liverpool. Despite his more axial position, the Brazilian attacking midfielder has often shone as a left winger, lo Neymar has wreaked havoc. A new investment rat that does not seem to regret the ex-blaugrana leader.

When these two players were recruited, everyone applauded these two transfers. Coutinho came because Iniesta was leaving. He was the best player in the Premier League. Dembl happened after Neymar left. According to specialists, we say that there is a 50% chance of being wrong and just as much of success , added Bartomeu. Bad luck, in either case the coin fell on the wrong side. Two blows more than 300 million euros …

